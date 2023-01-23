Today is Monday January 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Magic, mayhem and laughs in new trailer to ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2023 at 5:00 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Paramount Pictures

Fast and Furious series star Michelle Rodriguez is back in fighting form in the new trailer to Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The adaptation of the beloved role-playing board game also stars Chris Pine and Hugh Grant, with the former playing a wise-cracking schemer called Edgin and the latter the nefarious Forge Fletcher.

"I don't want to see you die," Grant deadpans to Pine's character. "Which is why I'm going to leave the room."

Rodriguez plays the barbarian warrior Holda, and in the opening moments of the new trailer, she uses a cobblestone to fight her way out of a grisly execution scene single-handed.

Regé-Jean Page's Paladin fighter Xenk is also seen in the action- and magic-packed coming attraction, which, like the teaser, is partially set to Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love."

Last year, Pine called the film "Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of [Monty Python and the] Holy Grail" — and that sense of humor carries through to the new trailer.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves arrives March 31.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC