Today is Monday January 23, 2023
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2023 at 5:01 pm
WASHINGTON (AP/Staff) — Four members of the Oath Keepers have been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial involving far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. A Washington, D.C., jury found Joseph Hackett, Robert Minuta, David Moerschel, and Edward Vallejo guilty on Monday. The verdict comes weeks after a different jury convicted two leaders of the extremist group in the mob’s attack that halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. One of those previously convicted was Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas. Defense attorneys said there was no plot to stop the transfer of presidential power.



