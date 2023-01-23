Locals seek Hays County sheriff’s resignation

SAN MARCOS (KRLD) – Calls grow for the resignation of the Hays County sheriff in the wake of an inmate’s death at a hospital. Joshua Wright died after allegedly assaulting a corrections officer and trying to make an escape at Ascension Seton Hospital in Kyle. It happened nearly a month and a half ago, and frustrated friends and family say enough is enough: it’s time for the body camera footage to be released, and for Sheriff Gary Cutler to step down. Wright’s sister Adrian was among those who turned out for a weekend rally in San Marcos. She and others are also demanding the removal of the corrections officer who fired the shots that killed Wright. That officer was initially placed on administrative leave but has reportedly been allowed to return. Hays County says the video footage will remain shielded from the public until the Texas Rangers complete their investigation. No time frame has been given for that.

