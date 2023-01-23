Vulture apparently murdered at Dallas Zoo

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2023 at 5:01 pm

DALLAS (KRLD) – An animal at the Dallas Zoo appears to have been murdered over the weekend –the latest bizarre incident in a string of strange events happening there. Dallas police are investigating the suspicious death of an endangered vulture at the zoo.The dead bird was discovered over the weekend, and the zoo confirms the death does not appear to be from natural causes. The zoo has asked police to investigate. The vulture’s death comes less than a week after a clouded leopard escaped from its habitat through a cut in the screening — a cut that may have been deliberate. The leopard was free on the grounds for several hours before it was caught and returned unharmed to its enclosure. A cut was also discovered in an enclosure for exotic monkeys. Fortunately, no monkeys escaped.

Go Back