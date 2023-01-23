Today is Monday January 23, 2023
Officials: “No imminent danger” at Grand Saline ISD after alleged threat

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2023 at 1:28 pm
Officials: “No imminent danger” at Grand Saline ISD after alleged threatGRAND SALINE – There is “no imminent danger” to any Grand Saline ISD students after a middle schooler allegedly said he would bring a gun to school, the district’s superintendent said. According to our news partner KETK, Superintendent Micah Lewis said the situation, in which the student allegedly said over the weekend “he might bring a gun to school to protect himself,” is under investigation. According to Lewis, this serves as a reminder to parents to caution their children about what they say on social media. Anyone with questions is asked to call their campus principal or Lewis.



