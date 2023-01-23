Today is Monday January 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Girls Trip’ sequel is in the works

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2023 at 1:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Another Girls Trip appears to be in store for actresses Regina HallQueen LatifahJada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany HaddishTracy Oliver, who co-wrote the 2017 film, confirmed a sequel is in the works. 

The writer/director/producer shared the “definitive Girls Trip 2 update" at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. "It’s officially happening. I can say that," Tracy said, adding the film's producer Will Packer "might kill me." She also gave fans an update on the movie's plot, which she claims they're looking to set in Ghana.

Girls Trip follows four best friends as they reunite for a girls trip in New Orleans, attend the Essence Festival and rekindle their wild sides. It grossed $140 million worldwide, Variety reports.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC