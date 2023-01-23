Second SFA student athlete dies after crash

NACOGDOCHES – A second student-athlete at Stephen F. Austin State University has died following a wreck. According to our news partner, officials announced the death of football player Graylan Spring, earlier listed in critical condition. They had previously shared news of the death of baseball player Micah McAfoose. A candlelight vigil in their honor was scheduled for Monday evening at Homer Bryce Stadium on campus. McAfoose, 18, and Spring, 19, died after the Friday wreck just north of Corrigan.

SFA Athletics released the following statement: “The entire SFA family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Graylan Spring and baseball student-athlete Micah McAfoose. Graylan and Micah were two special people who meant so much to Stephen F. Austin, our football and baseball programs and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”

