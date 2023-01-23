Today is Monday January 23, 2023
TxDOT’s High Street bridge construction project begins

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2023 at 12:46 pm
TxDOT’s High Street bridge construction project beginsLONGVIEW — Beginning the week of Jan. 23, TxDOT and contractor crews will begin construction of a new bridge on High Street in Longview. The construction will require a change in traffic in the area. According to a city news release, traffic will travel in both directions on only one side of the bridge while demolition and construction are underway on the opposite side. Traffic flow will then switch to the other side so the project can be completed. The project is scheduled to last approximately two years. Signs warning motorists of the construction project were due to be put into place before the construction begins.



