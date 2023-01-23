Today is Monday January 23, 2023
Purdue back at No. 1 in AP Top 25, Alabama right behind

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2023 at 11:55 am
NEW YORK (AP) – Purdue is back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Alabama is right behind the Boilermakers. Purdue returned to the top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, moving up two spots after Houston’s loss to Temple. The Boilermakers received 39 first-place votes after a volatile week where just two teams kept the same spot from a week ago. Alabama climbed two spots to No. 2, its highest ranking since reaching No. 1 in 2002-03. Houston, Tennessee, and Kansas State round out the top five.



