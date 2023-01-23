Moran offers overview of issues at hand in Congress

January 23, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of the U.S. Congress, including incoming freshmen, have received their committee assignments. Congressman Nathaniel Moran of Texas District 1 talked to KTBB about the committees he’ll be serving on and some the issues at hand. Moran said he’s fortunate to be named to the judiciary, foreign affairs, and educational workforce committees, not least because most freshmen only get two assignments. He said it means he’ll be working extra hard, but that that’s what he was elected to do. Moran highlighted the judiciary committee, pointing to the Biden document revelations, Department of Justice oversight issues, and concerns about Hunter Biden.

Moran gave a quick overview of what action he’s planning in service of Texas District 1. He said he’s working on tax relief and border security, which he terms the top two issues that came up during his campaign. Moran also offered his thoughts on the ongoing battle in Congress between raising the debt limit and reducing federal spending. He tells us that there’s a spending problem among both Democrats and Republicans and says there’s a need to reduce spending and bring it under control. And he added that there’s a definite tie-in between spending and the debt limit issue, commenting that for Democrats to say otherwise is “disingenuous.”

