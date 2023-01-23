Today is Monday January 23, 2023
Numerous East Texas counties dealing with animal dumping

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2023 at 10:40 am
Numerous East Texas counties dealing with animal dumpingEAST TEXAS — Local counties are seeing a big problem with animal dumping in rural areas. People who live in remote areas frequently see unwanted pets abandoned on county roads, which often turn to dirt or gravel, providing an easy spot to dump a dog or a cat without being seen. Upshur County Chief Deputy David Hazel says, “It would be a misconception to believe that most of these animals are taken in and given a good home.” Hazel  added that Upshur County handled 1,900 animal-related calls last year, many for stray or abandoned animals. He says dumping animals is a crime and the sheriff’s office will follow-up leads on anyone who dumps a dog or a cat. He says many deputies have adopted animals because the shelters are overwhelmed.



