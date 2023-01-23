Gov. Abbott to attend groundbreaking of UT Tyler Medical Education Building

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2023 at 6:56 am

TYLER — UT Tyler has announced that Gov. Abbott will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for their new $308 million Medical Education Building on Monday, Jan. 23. According to our news partner KETK, the ceremony, which starts at 2 p.m., will be held at 1100 South Beckham Avenue. The ceremony will start with opening remarks and then they’ll break ground and take photos. The event concludes with a reception. UT System Chairman Kevin Eltife, UT Chancellor James Milliken and UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun will be in attendance along with Gov. Abbott.

