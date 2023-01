Emergency officials respond to fire at the Sonic on South Broadway

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2023 at 6:49 am

TYLER — No injuries reported following a fire this morning at the Sonic on South Broadway in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, fire crews arrived around 5:30 and said the fire is believed to have started in the grease vent. Traffic delays were reported as crews remain at the scene.

