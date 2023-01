Scoreboard roundup — 1/22/23

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

LA Clippers 112, Dallas 98

Miami 100, New Orleans 96

Toronto 125, New York 116

Oklahoma City 101, Denver 99

Phoenix 112, Memphis 110

Brooklyn 120, Golden State 116

LA Lakers 121, Portland 112

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New Jersey 2 Pittsburgh 1 (OT)

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston 4, San Jose 0

Arizona 4, Vegas 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Cincinnati 27, Buffalo 10

San Francisco 19, Dallas 12

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Temple 56, Houston 55

Purdue 58, Maryland 55

UConn 86, Butler 56

