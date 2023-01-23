‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ notches sixth week at #1 with $20 million weekend

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2023 at 6:07 am

Disney

DMake it six weeks in a row at #1 for Avatar: The Way of Water. James Cameron's blockbuster sequel to the 2009 film topped the weekend box office with an estimated $20 million, bringing its total domestic gross to $598 million. Globally, it's now the sixth movie to earn $2 billion or more, grossing $2.024 billion. That makes it the #5 all-time global earner, just $28 million behind Avengers: Infinity War.

The animated adventure Puss in Boots: The Last Wish also remained strong, posting a second place finish with an estimated $11.5 million. To date, The Last Wish has grossed $126.4 million domestically and $297 million worldwide.

The horror film M3GAN slipped to third place, delivering an estimated $9.3 million. Its current North American tally stands at $73 million.

The weekend's only new major release, the suspense thriller Missing, took fourth place with an estimated $9.3 million.

Rounding out the top five was the Tom Hanks-led drama A Man Called Otto, adding an estimated $9 million to its domestic haul, which now stands at $35.3 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back