Small plane crashes on road near Houston, pilot unhurt

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2023 at 4:22 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A small plane has crashed on a road and caught fire on the outskirts of Houston, but the pilot is said to be unhurt. The KHOU 11 TV station reports that the crash happened late Sunday morning when the pilot reported losing engine power and tried to land on state Highway 99 in Harris County. Video posted by the station shows the white aircraft lying on the pavement with what appears to be smoke pouring from the wreck and flames licking at the end of the left wing. A Department of Public Safety officer says the pilot reported that he probably clipped the top of a semi-truck before he managed to set the single-engine plane down.



