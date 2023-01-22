Former SFA student-athlete killed, another in critical condition after Corrigan crash

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2023 at 8:06 am

CORRIGAN – Stephen F. Austin State University has announced that former SFA baseball player Micah McAfoose was killed in a Friday afternoon crash that left Graylan Spring, an SFA football player in critical condition. According to our news partner KETK, SFA head football coach Colby Carthel said in a Saturday tweet that the crash involved a semi. “Prayers needed for one of our own, Graylan Spring, a freshman WR for @SFA_Football. He was involved in a terrible accident yesterday, involving a semi,” Carthel said. “He is now fighting for his life and needs all of our prayers! Please pray for him, his family, and his entire medical team.”

Spring was transported to Conroe Regional Medical Center. Interim SFA President Dr. Steve Westbrook is asking for the SFA flag at its Vista Drive entrance to be flown at half-mast in Micah’s memory. “Our entire community is deeply saddened by Micah’s death and Graylan’s injuries,” SFA’s statement said. According to the statement, the Health and Wellness Hub has counselors available for emergency walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. SFA staff members and faculty can call the SFA Employee Assistance Program for help at 1-800-346-3549.

