New trial denied for woman charged as teen in mother’s death

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2023 at 3:56 pm

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP/Staff) — A woman convicted as a teenager in the murder of her mother almost eight years ago in eastern Pennsylvania has lost her bid for a new trial in a case also involving a Texan. Jamie Silvonek, who turns 22 next month, was 14 at the time of the March 2015 killing. She was sentenced to 35 years to life after pleading guilty in Lehigh County to first-degree murder. A state Superior Court panel on Thursday upheld a lower court’s refusal to throw out her guilty plea on the grounds that her legal counsel was ineffective and the plea wasn’t knowing and voluntary. The Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia, which represented her, vowed an appeal.

Silvonek had testified that she plotted the murder of 54-year-old Cheryl Silvonek in Upper Macungie Township and urged Caleb Barnes in texts to carry it out. Barnes, of El Paso, Texas, a Fort Meade, Maryland soldier, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole plus 22 to 44 years.

