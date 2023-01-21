Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2023 at 8:35 am

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk has taken the witness stand to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. That tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators and a class-action lawsuit alleging he misled investors. The impulsive billionaire defended his prolific tweeting as “the most democratic way” to distribute information even while acknowledging constraints of Twitter’s 280-character limit can make it difficult to make everything as clear as possible. Musk spent about a half hour on the stand before the trial adjourned. He is supposed to return to court Monday.

Go Back