Afghan soldier seeks asylum after arrest at US-Mexico border

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2023 at 8:33 am
HOUSTON (AP) — An Afghan soldier seeking asylum in the U.S. has been jailed at an immigrant detention center in Texas since he was arrested trying to cross the Mexico border. Abdul Wasi Safi worked alongside U.S. troops as a member of the Afghan National Security Forces. But last year he fled Afghanistan because the Taliban, who took over following the 2021 U.S. withdrawal, were targeting those who had helped American forces. He traveled to Brazil before making the treacherous journey to the U.S. His brother, lawyers, a bipartisan group of lawmakers, and military organizations are working to free him. They say his case highlights how America’s chaotic military withdrawal continues to harm Afghan citizens who helped the U.S. but were left behind.



