Today is Friday January 20, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


DPS releases video on immigration surge

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2023 at 2:32 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (KRLD) – The Texas Department of Public Safety releases a video showing what Border Patrol agents face every day in the illegal immigration surge. The video shows a series of events mostly happening at night near McAllen. Groups of migrants, including minors, are seen attempting to conceal themselves in the brush and then being apprehended. In another scene, officers encounter a smuggler on a raft attempting to lead migrants across the Rio Grande. Most of those shown in the video are called runners, who are trying to avoid capture, unlike asylum seekers. A drone being controlled from Mexico is seen flying over troopers and border agents. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez tells FOX News Digital that the drones are used to conduct surveillance on law enforcement personnel.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC