DPS releases video on immigration surge

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2023 at 2:32 pm

AUSTIN (KRLD) – The Texas Department of Public Safety releases a video showing what Border Patrol agents face every day in the illegal immigration surge. The video shows a series of events mostly happening at night near McAllen. Groups of migrants, including minors, are seen attempting to conceal themselves in the brush and then being apprehended. In another scene, officers encounter a smuggler on a raft attempting to lead migrants across the Rio Grande. Most of those shown in the video are called runners, who are trying to avoid capture, unlike asylum seekers. A drone being controlled from Mexico is seen flying over troopers and border agents. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez tells FOX News Digital that the drones are used to conduct surveillance on law enforcement personnel.

