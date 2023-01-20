Today is Friday January 20, 2023
King’s Academy announces head of school’s death

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2023 at 1:58 pm
King’s Academy announces head of school’s deathTYLER — King’s Academy Christian School in Tyler has announced the death of its head of school, Dr. Wayne McEntire. That’s according to our news partner KETK.“Please pray. Wayne went to Heaven to be with our Lord today. He will be missed by so many. Please pray for those he left behind,” the school said in a Thursday Facebook post. McEntire started his journey as an educator at age 28, teaching the Bible to high school students in Houston. He was also a pastor and worked in other church staff positions, according to King’s Academy. McEntire leaves behind a wife, five children, and four grandchildren.



