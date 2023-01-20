Today is Friday January 20, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Filing begins for Longview City Council

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2023 at 1:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Filing begins for Longview City CouncilLONGVIEW — Two candidates have filed for terms on the Longview City Council as the May elections approach. Incumbent Wray Wade hopes for a return to office in District 3. Loan oficer John Nustad has filed in District 4, where incumbent Kristen Ishihara can’t run again due to term limits. Candidates may file an application for a place on the ballot for District 3 and District 4 until Feb. 17. Click this link for more details.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC