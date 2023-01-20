Filing begins for Longview City Council

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2023 at 1:45 pm

LONGVIEW — Two candidates have filed for terms on the Longview City Council as the May elections approach. Incumbent Wray Wade hopes for a return to office in District 3. Loan oficer John Nustad has filed in District 4, where incumbent Kristen Ishihara can’t run again due to term limits. Candidates may file an application for a place on the ballot for District 3 and District 4 until Feb. 17. Click this link for more details.

Go Back