Big improvements coming to Wirtz Dam

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2023 at 1:29 pm

BURNET COUNTY (KRLD) – The Lower Colorado River Authority has a big improvement project getting underway at Burnet County’s Wirtz Dam. Completed in 1951, Wirtz Dam is what creates what we know these days as Lake LBJ. It was built initially with nine floodgates; a tenth was added in 1974. But since then, the dam hasn’t seen much in the way of facelifts. That’s changing, though, as the LCRA is pumping $76 million into this three-year project. It will remove and replace all ten floodgates. LCRA says this will ensure safety and reliability for many more years to come. Each floodgate will be custom-made, and they’ll be replaced one at a time. The immediate upstream area will remain off-limits to boaters. LCRA hopes to have the work all wrapped up by the end of 2025.

