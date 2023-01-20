“Stop Human Trafficking” license plate to debut next month

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2023 at 1:28 pm

AUSTIN (KRLD) – A new specialty Texas license plate is soon to debut. The “Stop Human Trafficking” license plate will raise awareness about human trafficking, support survivors, and remind Texans to let authorities know about suspicious activity through the I-Watch-Texas community reporting system. Ginger Johnson, executive director of Abigail’s Arms in Gainesville, says people often think of trafficking being a border problem — but it’s widespread all the way up to the Red River. The new plates will be available beginning February 20 from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. Proceeds will pay for treatment services, shelter, and support for youth survivors of human trafficking.

Go Back