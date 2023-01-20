Today is Friday January 20, 2023
Austin lawmaker goes to bat for state employees

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2023 at 1:27 pm
AUSTIN (KRLD) – Everyone seems to have an idea of how the state Legislature should use the $33 billion budget surplus, including Democrat state Rep. John Bucy of Austin. He’s now filed House Bill 202, which would increase state employee pay by $10,000 a year, including at colleges and universities, along with proportional raises for part-time employees. Bucy says we have the money thanks to that surplus, and with billions more in revenue anticipated, he says the state Legislature needs to get this done. According to Bucy’s office, state agencies last year saw the highest turnover in a decade. The most common reasons cited by employees: poor pay and insufficient benefits.



