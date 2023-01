Overton boil water notice rescinded

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2023 at 12:22 pm

OVERTON – A boil water notice for the entire city of Overton has been rescinded after being issued Wednesday. Officials said the notice was due to a break in a six-inch main water line. According to our news partner KETK, the city said the problem emerged after a contractor dug into one of the city’s main lines. Click here for more details.

