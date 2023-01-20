Dallas man faces multiple charges after Smith County chase

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2023 at 10:58 am

TYLER – A Dallas man faces several charges following a Smith County chase. DPS reports that around 10:30 p.m. this past Monday, a trooper tried to stop a car for a traffic violation on CR 164. Officials say the driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle chase ended at the Village on Broadway apartment complex, where the driver fled on foot, according to a news release. Officials say the trooper chased the suspect on foot and captured him. The suspect is identified as Wilbert J. Brown, 47. Authorities say a search of Brown’s vehicle revealed 77 pounds of marijuana. Brown was charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and fail to identify-fugitive from justice. The news release says Brown also had four warrants for his arrest out of Tarrant County. Brown was booked into the Smith County jail. Officials say an open investigation continues.

Go Back