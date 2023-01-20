Today is Friday January 20, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2023 at 10:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
That '90s ShowA different crew of kids takes over the familiar basement in the new That ‘70s Show spin-off series.

Bling Empire: New York: A group of billionaires, CEOs and fashion icons compete for love, money, and power in this new series.

Bake Squad: Expert bakers elevate classic desserts to create epic centerpieces in season 2 of the reality cooking competition series.

﻿Hulu
Happening: Watch the critically acclaimed film, which follows a young woman’s search for an abortion in 1960s France.

Prime Video
The Legend of Vox Machina: Save the realm from evil and destruction in season 2 of the animated Critical Role series.

Apple TV+
Truth Be ToldOctavia Spencer teams up with Gabrielle Union in the pursuit of justice in season 3 of the series.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC