Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2023 at 10:43 am

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

That '90s Show: A different crew of kids takes over the familiar basement in the new That ‘70s Show spin-off series.

Bling Empire: New York: A group of billionaires, CEOs and fashion icons compete for love, money, and power in this new series.

Bake Squad: Expert bakers elevate classic desserts to create epic centerpieces in season 2 of the reality cooking competition series.

﻿Hulu

Happening: Watch the critically acclaimed film, which follows a young woman’s search for an abortion in 1960s France.

Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina: Save the realm from evil and destruction in season 2 of the animated Critical Role series.

Apple TV+

Truth Be Told: Octavia Spencer teams up with Gabrielle Union in the pursuit of justice in season 3 of the series.

Happy streaming!

