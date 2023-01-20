Women’s Fund awards over $360,000 in grants

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2023 at 10:33 am

TYLER – The Women’s Fund of Smith County (WFSC) awarded seven grants totaling $369,320 to seven local nonprofit agencies during its 2023 Grants Announcement Event held at Hollytree Country Club on Thursday. Since the collective giving circle was founded 2007, the Women’s Fund has awarded $2,929,384 to over 30 Smith County nonprofits, according to a news release. This year’s recipients are the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, the East Texas Food Bank, the East Texas Symphony Orchestra, Camp V, The Fostering Collective, PATH, and Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center.

“As members of the Women’s Fund, we are committed to working together in order to transform our community by supporting programs that enrich the lives of women and children in Smith County,” said Women’s Fund President Zoe Lawhorn as quoted in the release. “During our annual Grant Award Announcement event, we celebrate the heart of our mission and the power of a simple idea – that together, our individual gifts can make a big, collective impact.” Click here for more information about The Women’s Fund.

Go Back