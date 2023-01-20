Today is Friday January 20, 2023
One dead, two injured after Denny’s sign falls on car in Kentucky

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2023 at 8:57 am
sshepard/Getty Images

(ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky.) -- One person has died and two others were injured after a Denny's sign fell and crushed a car in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, officials said.

The sign fell and crushed an occupied car at the chain restaurant on Thursday, Elizabethtown public affairs officer Chris Denham told ABC News.

Officials received a call at around 1:30 p.m. about the incident, and the Hardin County EMS and fire department responded to the scene, he said.

Two victims were taken to Baptist Health Hardin hospital, and a 72-year-old woman with more severe injuries was taken to the University of Louisville, where she later succumbed to her injuries, Denham said.

The other victims are being treated at Baptist Health Hardin.

It's unknown what caused the sign to fall.

The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages, Denham said.

ABC News has reached out to Denny's.

ABC News' Okelo Pena contributed to this report.

