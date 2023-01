Breaking News: David Crosby, Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash Co-Founder, Dies at 81

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2023 at 5:28 pm

Breaking News: David Crosby, Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash Co-Founder, Dies at 81 – Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby, a founding member of two popular and enormously influential ’60s rock units, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), has died, his representative says. He was 81 years old.

