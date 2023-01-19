Today is Thursday January 19, 2023
Boeing ordered to appear in court in Max crashes

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2023 at 3:49 pm
DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge is ordering Boeing to appear in court next week on a felony charge stemming from crashes of two 737 Max jets. The judge’s ruling Thursday threatens to unravel an agreement that Boeing negotiated with the government to avoid prosecution. The judge’s ruling comes after relatives of passengers killed in the crashes say the government violated their rights by reaching a settlement with Boeing without first notifying the families. U.S. District Court Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth ordered Boeing to send a representative to his courtroom next Thursday.



