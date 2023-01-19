Police: SUV crashes into the Bullard Post Office

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2023 at 5:11 pm

BULLARD – On Wednesday, officials confirmed that an SUV crashed into the Bullard Post Office. According to our news partner KETK, the driver went to the hospital but reportedly did not suffer any major injuries. The post office is closed, and the Bullard Fire Department was boarding up the hole in the wall caused by the crash. While the office is closed, residents can drop off mail at the mailbox in the parking lot. According to the Bullard Police Department, the vehicle crashed into the building around 1:30 p.m. and a wrecker was called around 2:05 p.m. to remove the vehicle from the building.

