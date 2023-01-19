Two-tier justice.

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2023 at 3:25 pm

Kristian Saucier was a 23-year-old machinist’s mate in 2009 serving aboard a U.S. Navy submarine. While serving, he took some photos of the part of the ship in which he worked. That was a no-no and Saucier knew it.

The photos were discovered in 2015 and Saucier was arrested for being in unlawful possession of national security information. He was convicted and sentenced to a year in prison. The things shown in Saucier’s photos were classified as “confidential,” the lowest of the three levels of security classification, “top secret” being the highest.

Saucier’s prosecution coincided with the revelations surrounding the disclosure of a computer server in the basement of Hillary Clinton’s residence in Chappaqua, New York. As the contest for the presidency between Mrs. Clinton and Donald Trump was heating up, we learned that Mrs. Clinton conducted highly classified State Department business through that server. Many will recall that then director of the FBI James Comey called a press conference on July 5, 2016, at which he gave a detailed rundown of the many ways Mrs. Clinton had violated both State Department regulations and federal law. He then inexplicably went on to say that “no reasonable prosecutor” would bring a case against Mrs. Clinton.

Saucier at his trial questioned the fairness of his prosecution in light of Mrs. Clinton being given a pass for conduct that was far worse. Though Saucier’s pleading was completely reasonable, it fell on deaf ears.

All of this is background to the developing story of top-secret documents that have been sitting for the years since Biden left office as Obama’s vice president in boxes in Biden’s garage, right there next to his Corvette. The story is being compared to the documents held by Donald Trump at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, but there are some key differences.

First is that Donald Trump had the power as president prior to leaving office to declassify any documents he wished. Joe Biden had no such power as the departing vice president.

Second, Trump’s documents were in his possession with the knowledge of the director of the National Archives and were under lock and key on premises secured by the Secret Service. Biden’s documents were in boxes in his garage.

Third, the FBI raided Trump’s home and wouldn’t allow his attorneys to be present while they searched the house (and rummaged through Melania’s underwear drawer). Biden’s lawyers, on the other hand, are the ones sifting through documents without any presence of law enforcement officers.

This story has the Biden White House in full tap dance mode – at the moment. But how much do you want to bet that the Department of Justice will eventually find a way to push the entire thing down a memory hole?

It is now undeniable that elite Democrats have their own concierge justice system, separate and apart from the system you and I might face. Where a young sailor went to jail for some low-level photographs, Biden, like Hillary Clinton, is going to skate.

Count on it.

