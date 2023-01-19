Today is Thursday January 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Body found near Texas home of suspect in missing woman case

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2023 at 2:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — Authorities have found a woman’s body in a field near the Dallas-area home of a man who has been arrested in the disappearance of a woman who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains were discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, but have not yet been identified. The Collin County sheriff’s office said the body will be further examined by a medical examiner. Ocastor Ferguson, who is 32, was arrested Saturday on a kidnapping charge in the disappearance of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing on Jan. 11. Ferguson remained in jail Thursday. Records did not list an attorney for him.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC