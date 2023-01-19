State Fair of Texas earns top score in new ranking

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2023 at 1:26 pm

DALLAS (KRLD) – Big Tex is busting the buttons on his 200-inch neck shirt. The State Fair of Texas is celebrating being named tops among the state and regional fairs in the country. As ranked by Carnival Warehouse — an industry group for all things fair and carnival — the great state of Texas really is great. The big Dallas event is number one on the new rankings of the 50 top fairs of 2022. This past fair was the best ever — a record breaking year with more than two and a half million fairgoers. But while the State Fair takes top honors, others in Texas are also high on the list. The Houston Livestock Show and Exhibition is #2, and last year’s Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is #9, adding up to three in the top 10.

