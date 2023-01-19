Today is Thursday January 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


State Fair of Texas earns top score in new ranking

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2023 at 1:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (KRLD) – Big Tex is busting the buttons on his 200-inch neck shirt. The State Fair of Texas is celebrating being named tops among the state and regional fairs in the country. As ranked by Carnival Warehouse — an industry group for all things fair and carnival — the great state of Texas really is great. The big Dallas event is number one on the new rankings of the 50 top fairs of 2022. This past fair was the best ever — a record breaking year with more than two and a half million fairgoers. But while the State Fair takes top honors, others in Texas are also high on the list. The Houston Livestock Show and Exhibition is #2, and last year’s Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is #9, adding up to three in the top 10.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC