Official comments on oil and gas price forecast

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2023 at 1:15 pm

DALLAS (KRLD) – What’s the forecast for oil and gas prices in the new year? David Holt, president of Consumer Energy Alliance, says the global dynamics that set the price of oil, gas, and diesel are still the same as last year. Holt cites “the conflict in Europe…the ongoing situation in Ukraine…kind of an excessive regulatory burden on U.S. oil and gas producers,” and “excessive regulations in the refining sector.” He notes that regulations have also decreased the amount of oil and gas being produced in the U.S. Holt says as long as the oil and gas industry is demonized and over-regulated, production will remain low and prices will remain high.

