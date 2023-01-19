Today is Thursday January 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Official comments on oil and gas price forecast

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2023 at 1:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (KRLD) – What’s the forecast for oil and gas prices in the new year? David Holt, president of Consumer Energy Alliance, says the global dynamics that set the price of oil, gas, and diesel are still the same as last year. Holt cites “the conflict in Europe…the ongoing situation in Ukraine…kind of an excessive regulatory burden on U.S. oil and gas producers,” and “excessive regulations in the refining sector.” He notes that regulations have also decreased the amount of oil and gas being produced in the U.S. Holt says as long as the oil and gas industry is demonized and over-regulated, production will remain low and prices will remain high.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC