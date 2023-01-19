Today is Thursday January 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Research: Climate misinformation flourishes on Musk’s Twitter

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2023 at 12:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — New research shows climate misinformation has been flourishing on Twitter since Elon Musk bought the platform last year. Analysts at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue find searches for information about climate change turned up recommendations for content that denied the reality of climate change or made misleading claims about efforts to mitigate its effects. On Facebook owner Meta, the researchers identified thousands of ads paid for by fossil fuel companies that criticized renewable energy and the need to act on climate change. Scientists and environmental advocates say such content undercuts public support for climate policies while showing tech companies are failing to enforce their own policies against climate misinformation.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC