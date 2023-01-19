Cowboys face 49ers for record-tying ninth time in playoffs

Today is Thursday January 19, 2023
DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the San Francisco 49ers for the record-tying ninth time in the playoffs. Dallas has won five of the previous eight meetings, but lost at home to San Francisco in the wild-card round last season. The Niners come into the game on an 11-game winning streak that is their longest in 25 years. The Cowboys snapped an eight-game road losing streak in the playoffs last week at Tampa Bay and are looking for their first berth in the NFC title game since winning the Super Bowl in the 1995 season.



