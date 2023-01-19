Today is Thursday January 19, 2023
"Magnificent" bald eagle spotted in Kilgore

January 19, 2023
“Magnificent” bald eagle spotted in KilgoreKILGORE – A bald eagle was spotted on a derrick near the Kilgore Police Department on Wednesday. “This magnificent fellow was spotted checking out their favorite perch,” the city of Kilgore said in a prepared statement. According to our news partner KETK, BJ Owen, a wildlife enthusiast and the city’s director of special services, took the photos. A group of buzzards fled the area when the eagle arrived and went downtown. “So…next time you think you see a buzzard on the derrick, look a little closer to make sure,” city officials said. The bald eagle is a national symbol for the United States. They have strong vision that they use to hunt their prey, said the Smithsonian.



