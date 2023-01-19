Smith County carbon monoxide leak sends sheriff’s office employee to hospital

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2023 at 12:09 pm

TYLER – Smith County officials say a carbon monoxide leak has left one sheriff’s office employee in the hospital. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Larry Smith said the leak came from a boiler. According to the Centers for Disease Control, carbon monoxide poisoning puts more than 14,000 people in the hospital per year in the United States. We’ll provide additional details on this story as we get them.

