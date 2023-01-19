Today is Thursday January 19, 2023
Smith County carbon monoxide leak sends sheriff's office employee to hospital

January 19, 2023
Smith County carbon monoxide leak sends sheriff’s office employee to hospitalTYLER – Smith County officials say a carbon monoxide leak has left one sheriff’s office employee in the hospital. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Larry Smith said the leak came from a boiler. According to the Centers for Disease Control, carbon monoxide poisoning puts more than 14,000 people in the hospital per year in the United States. We’ll provide additional details on this story as we get them.



