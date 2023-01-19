Troup High School hosts “Hoop for Coop” to support Cooper Reid

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2023 at 11:56 am

TROUP — On Wednesday afternoon, Troup High School hosted their Hoop for Coop fundraiser to support Cooper Reid and his family. According to our news partner KETK, basketball team reps say the effort involves shooting free throws to make money, with flat donations also accepted. Reid, a junior at Troup High School, had a significant head injury in early September during his football game. Since his injury, the community has rallied around him and his family. While Reid is still recovering in Houston, fellow Tigers are always looking for ways to support him. Boys basketball coach Darin Harley said that they are working on another event to help support the Reid family. The Troup community is hopeful for Cooper’s full recovery and asks East Texans to continue praying until he can come back home.

