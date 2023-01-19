Today is Thursday January 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Troup High School hosts “Hoop for Coop” to support Cooper Reid

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2023 at 11:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Troup High School hosts “Hoop for Coop” to support Cooper ReidTROUP — On Wednesday afternoon, Troup High School hosted their Hoop for Coop fundraiser to support Cooper Reid and his family. According to our news partner KETK, basketball team reps say the effort involves shooting free throws to make money, with flat donations also accepted. Reid, a junior at Troup High School, had a significant head injury in early September during his football game. Since his injury, the community has rallied around him and his family. While Reid is still recovering in Houston, fellow Tigers are always looking for ways to support him. Boys basketball coach Darin Harley said that they are working on another event to help support the Reid family. The Troup community is hopeful for Cooper’s full recovery and asks East Texans to continue praying until he can come back home.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC