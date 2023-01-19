Alec Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ set shooting

On Thursday, Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced that Rust actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter each in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the film's Santa Fe County set in 2021.

Hutchins, 42, was working as a cinematographer on the Western when she was accidentally shot and killed by the film's star, Baldwin, while he was practicing using a Colt-style .45 revolver on set. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.

Assistant director David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. The terms include a suspended sentence and six months of probation, ABC News is reporting.

No charges will be filed related to Souza's shooting, it was also announced.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew," Carmack-Altwies said. "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

Carmack-Altwies' office said in October she would conduct a "thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges" following a yearlong sheriff's office investigation into the on-set shooting.

