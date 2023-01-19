Today is Thursday January 19, 2023
Congressman Moran signed border letter to Mayorkas

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2023 at 10:50 am
Congressman Moran signed border letter toTYLER — Eleven Texas Republican members of Congress have written a letter to the Homeland Security Secretary demanding that he change the way he’s dealing with the border. The letter, sent Wednesday from freshman Congressman Morgan Luttrell, of Magnolia, and 10 others to Alejandro Mayorkas, reads in part, “The Department of Homeland Security states the purpose of the secretary is to secure and manage our borders; you have failed to do this job.” The letter was obtained by Fox News Digital. In addition to Luttrell, U.S. Representatives Kay Granger, Michael Burgess, Brian Babin, Dan Crenshaw, Lance Gooden, Ronny Jackson, Pete sessions, Nathaniel Moran, Keith Self and Beth Van Duyne also signed the letter.



