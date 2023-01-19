Non-Profit founder arrested

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2023 at 8:49 am

EAST TEXAS — An animal cruelty investigation that began last summer has led to the arrest of an East Texas non-profit organization. Kym McRee is the founder of the organization “K-9’s & Heroes” which was established in 2020 to train support and service dogs for veterans. She has been arrested on a charged of cruelty to non-livestock animals. Bond was set at $10,000. Twenty animals – including several dogs – were taken from McKee’s home last August 15th. Officers said the dogs were emaciated and filthy, living in dirty cages and with no fresh water. McRee says had been hospitalized for weeks and had left the animals in the care of a relative.

