‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage running for House of Representatives

Ben Savage, best known for playing Cory Matthews on the 1990s ABC coming of age sitcom Boy Meets World and its 2014 Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World, apparently has his sights set on a political career.

According to FEC documents submitted Wednesday, the 42-year-old actor is running for Congress in California's 30th Congressional District. That seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who's reportedly been considering running for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat, who hasn't yet announced whether she'll seek reelection.

California's 30th Congressional District encompasses West Hollywood, Burbank, and parts of Pasadena.

This would be Savage's second attempt at entering the political arena. He ran unsuccessfully last year for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council.

Savage's interest in politics seems to go back a long way, having studied political science at Standford University and graduating in 2004. He also interned for Pennsylvania Senator Arlen Specter in 2003.

