Actor Julian Sands reported missing after Southern California hike

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2023 at 7:52 am

Courtesy San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department

Actor Julian Sands, the veteran British actor who's appeared on shows including Dexter, and films like Warlock, A Room with a View and Ocean's Thirteen, has been reported missing by his family after he went for a hike last week in California.

The search is reportedly centering on the Baldy Bowl Trail, a popular backpacking and hiking spot in Angeles National Forest.

Sands' family reported the 65-year-old actor missing last Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Search and rescue teams have been searching for Sands with helicopters and drones. His silver Volvo was found in a parking area, covered with snow and apparently deserted since his disappearance.

On Thursday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued a warning to the public, calling conditions on Mt. Baldy "adverse and extremely dangerous."

The authorities added, "Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves."

The Baldy Bowl Trail is considered challenging for experienced hikers even in favorable weather conditions. However, locals sounding off on the website AllTrails.com have warned others about windy, cold and slippery conditions in the past few days.

Authorities say additional searches will resume when weather conditions improve.

British film producer Cassian Elwes posted to Twitter that he was "devastated" to learn about the actor, calling Sands, "A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did." He added, "I've said many prayers," for the actor.

Titanic actress Frances Fisher replied with a prayer emoji and the hashtag, "PrayForJulian."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back