Entire city of Overton under boil water notice

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2023 at 5:10 pm
Entire city of Overton under boil water noticeOVERTON – Due to a break in a six-inch main water line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city of Overton public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. That’s according to our news partner KETK. “A boil water notice has been issued for the whole of Overton City after a contractor dug into one of the city’s main lines,” said Connie Chasteen with the City of Overton. “Samples have been taken for the lab and we hope to have the notice lifted quickly.” Residents of Overton have been asked to purchase bottles of water or boil water for drinking water, cooking, brushing teeth, and ice making until the notice is lifted. For more information or if you have questions, you may contact Richard Chasteen, Public Works Supervisor, via phone at 903-834-3171 or visit their website.



