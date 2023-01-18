‘Ted Lasso’ sets spring kickoff

The third season of the Emmy magnet comedy Ted Lasso will kick off this spring. That was the word from Apple TV+ at the streamers 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday.

The series, starring Jason Sudeikis as the titular transplant from Kansas who is charged with leading the English football club AFC Richmond, is fresh off back-to-back Best Comedy Emmy wins.

Apple TV+ touts that Ted Lasso became only one of eight shows to win back-to-back trophies in their first two years on air, joining sitcom heavyweights Modern Family, 30 Rock, Frasier, The Golden Girls, Cheers, All in the Family and The Phil Silvers Show.

At last September's 74th annual Emmy Awards, Lasso took home four trophies in total, including Outstanding Actor in a Comedy series for Sudeikis, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Brett Goldstein and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series for MJ Delaney.

Apple TV+ also released the first image from the upcoming season, featuring Sudeikis' Ted and Nick Mohammed's Nathan facing off in a hallway. The second season finale saw the two onetime pals part ways, with Nathan taking a coaching job for a rival team.

